Steven M. Dickstein of Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr has entered an appearance for Wawa Florida LLC, doing business as Wawa, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, which alleged physical access barriers at the defendant's New Haven Avenue, Malabar Road SE and Semoran Boulevard premises, was filed May 12 in Florida Middle District Court by the Sconzo Law Office on behalf of Howard Cohan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger, is 6:23-cv-00889, Cohan v. Wawa Florida, LLC.

June 26, 2023, 6:18 AM

