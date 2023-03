Who Got The Work

Arlene K. Kline and Ashlea A. Edwards of Akerman have stepped in as defense counsel to Walmart in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint was filed Feb. 10 in Florida Middle District Court by the Sconzo Law Office on behalf of Howard Cohan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron, is 6:23-cv-00237, Cohan v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 27, 2023, 5:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Howard Cohan

Plaintiffs

Sconzo Law Office, P.A.

defendants

Wal-Mart Stores East, LP

defendant counsels

Akerman

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA