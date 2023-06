New Suit - Accessibility

TJX, the parent company to T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, was sued Friday in Florida Southern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The court action, pertaining to the alleged lack of full accessibility to a public restroom, was brought by the Sconzo Law Office on behalf of Howard Cohan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-61164, Cohan v. The TJX Companies Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 16, 2023, 1:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Howard Cohan

Sconzo Law Office, P.A.

defendants

The TJX Companies, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA