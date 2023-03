Who Got The Work

Roger W. Feicht and Gregor J. Schwinghammer Jr. of Gunster have entered appearances for the Breakers Palm Beach Inc. d/b/a Breakers Hotel in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint was filed Jan. 27 in Florida Southern District Court by the Sconzo Law Office on behalf of Howard Cohan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal, is 9:23-cv-80156, Cohan v. The Breakers Palm Beach, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 13, 2023, 8:15 AM