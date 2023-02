New Suit

Service Properties Trust, a real estate investment trust focused on hotel and retail properties, was sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit was filed by Strickland Debrow LLP on behalf of Howard Cohan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00584, Cohan v. Service Properties Trust.

Real Estate

February 10, 2023, 4:22 AM