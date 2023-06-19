Who Got The Work

Justin C. Sorel of Cole, Scott & Kissane has entered an appearance for SB UCF LLC, doing business as BurgerFi, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's North Alafaya Trail premises, was filed May 5 in Florida Middle District Court by Sconzo Law Office on behalf of Howard Cohan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron, is 6:23-cv-00831, Cohan v. Sb Ucf LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 19, 2023, 8:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Howard Cohan

Plaintiffs

Sconzo Law Office, P.A.

defendants

Sb Ucf LLC

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA