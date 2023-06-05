Who Got The Work

Justin Sorel of Cole, Scott & Kissane has entered an appearance for Sarasota Seven Burgers LLC, doing business as Five Guys, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Red Bug Lake Road premises, was filed April 21 in Florida Middle District Court by the Sconzo Law Office on behalf of Howard Cohan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza, is 6:23-cv-00730, Cohan v. Sarasota Seven Burgers, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 05, 2023, 5:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Howard Cohan

Plaintiffs

Sconzo Law Office, P.A.

defendants

Sarasota Seven Burgers, LLC

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

