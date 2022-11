Who Got The Work

Mendy Halberstam of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Pei Wei Asian Diner in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Florida Middle District Court by Sconzo Law Office on behalf of Howard Cohan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza, is 6:22-cv-01785, Cohan v. Pei Wei Asian Diner, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 14, 2022, 7:26 AM