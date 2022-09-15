Who Got The Work

Joyce Ackerbaum Cox and Maria Ann Boelen of Baker & Hostetler have entered appearances for MHF DTS VI LLC d/b/a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Chicago in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action was filed Aug. 1 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Robert M. Kaplan on behalf of Howard Cohan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Norgle Sr., is 1:22-cv-03995, Cohan v. Mhf Dts VI, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

September 15, 2022, 7:24 AM