Who Got The Work

Carlos A. Garcia and Jason A. Glusman of Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford have entered appearances for McDonald's in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Altamonte Springs and Palm Bay premises, was filed Jan. 27 in Florida Middle District Court by the Sconzo Law Office on behalf of Howard Cohan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Anne C. Conway, is 6:23-cv-00144, Cohan v. McDonald's Corporation.