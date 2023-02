New Suit

Marriott International was sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA at its Le Meridien Atlanta Perimeter location. The lawsuit, which centers on alleged accessibility barriers for the hotel's restrooms, computer center, and other areas, was filed by Strickland Debrow LLP on behalf of Howard Cohan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00601, Cohan v. Marriott International, Inc.