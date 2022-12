New Suit

Kohl's was sued Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, which arises from structural barriers to access that allegedly violate the ADA, was brought by the Sconzo Law Office on behalf of Howard Cohan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-02341, Cohan v. Kohl's, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 16, 2022, 12:25 PM