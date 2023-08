Who Got The Work

Andrew Clott of Roetzel & Andress has entered an appearance for Joann Stores in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was filed June 28 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Burt Law Group on behalf of Howard Cohan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, is 1:23-cv-04149, Cohan v. Jo-Ann Stores LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 14, 2023, 12:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Howard Cohan

Plaintiffs

Burt Law Group, Ltd

defendants

Jo-Ann Stores LLC

defendant counsels

Roetzel & Andress

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA