Who Got The Work

Brian J. Riordan of Clausen Miller has entered an appearance for the operator of a Waukegan Holiday Inn Express & Suites in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action, which centers on alleged accessibility barriers in the hotel's restroom and food service area, was filed Dec. 20 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Robert M. Kaplan on behalf of Howard Cohan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Franklin U. Valderrama, is 1:22-cv-07154, Cohan v. Grace Hotels, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 04, 2023, 12:38 PM