Who Got The Work

Paul J. DeBoe of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for FRC Balance LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case was filed Oct. 7 in Florida Southern District Court by the Sconzo Law Office on behalf of Howard Cohan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra, is 9:22-cv-81554, Cohan v. Frc Balance LLC.

Florida

November 21, 2022, 11:15 AM