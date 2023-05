New Suit

FedEx was sued Friday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The court action was brought by the Sconzo Law Office on behalf of Howard Cohan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00981, Cohan v. Fedex Office and Print Services, Inc.

May 26, 2023, 6:04 PM

Howard Cohan

Sconzo Law Office, P.A.

Fedex Office and Print Services, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA