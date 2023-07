New Suit

Chipotle was slapped with an ADA lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Cass Law Group, is part of a wave of ADA cases brought on behalf of serial plaintiff Howard Cohan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04543, Cohan v. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 13, 2023, 5:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Howard Cohan

Plaintiffs

Cass Law Group, P.C.

defendants

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA