Chick-fil-A, the popular chicken sandwich chain, was sued Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement accommodations to provide full access to its premises for individuals with disabilities, was brought by The Burt Law Group on behalf of Howard Cohan. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03906, Cohan v. Chick-fil-A Inc.

June 21, 2023, 12:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Howard Cohan

Plaintiffs

The Burt Law Group, Ltd.

defendants

Chick-fil-A, Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA