Burger King was hit with an ADA lawsuit on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit was brought by the Sconzo Law Office on behalf of Howard Cohan, who is allegedly unable to use the defendant's eating areas and restrooms due to spinal stenosis and other health issues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22452, Cohan v. Burger King Co. LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 30, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Howard Cohan

Sconzo Law Office, P.A.

defendants

Burger King Company LLC

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA