Who Got The Work

Beth S. Joseph of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius has entered an appearance for Blazin Wings Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case was filed July 22 in Florida Middle District Court by Sconzo Law Office on behalf of Howard Cohan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza, is 6:22-cv-01296, Cohan v. Blazin Wings, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 05, 2022, 6:30 AM