Who Got The Work

Baker & Hostetler partner Joyce Ackerbaum Cox has entered an appearance for Bengel's Burgers VI LLC, doing business as Five Guys Burgers & Fries, in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Semoran Boulevard Street premises, was filed April 21 in Florida Middle District Court by the Sconzo Law Office on behalf of Howard Cohan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Antoon II, is 6:23-cv-00729, Cohan v. Bengel's Burgers VI, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 05, 2023, 5:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Howard Cohan

Plaintiffs

Sconzo Law Office, P.A.

defendants

Bengel's Burgers VI, LLC

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA