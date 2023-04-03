Who Got The Work

Gretchen M. Lehman of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Barnes and Noble in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The case, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Altamonte, Melbourne and Tampa premises, was filed Feb. 17 in Florida Middle District Court by the Sconzo Law Office on behalf of Howard Cohan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron, is 6:23-cv-00275, Cohan v. Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 03, 2023, 6:27 AM

