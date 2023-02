New Suit

Barnes and Noble was sued Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit, brought by the Sconzo Law Office on behalf of a disabled individual, arises over physical barriers to access that allegedly violate the ADA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00275, Cohan v. Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Inc.

February 17, 2023, 3:41 PM