Who Got The Work

Katharine H. Walton of Baker & Hostetler has entered an appearance for Red Lobster operator ARCP Rl Portfolio IV LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit was filed June 19 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Cass Law Group on behalf of Howard Cohan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer, is 1:23-cv-03860, cohan v. Arcp Rl Portfolio IV LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 04, 2023, 10:38 AM

Plaintiffs

howard cohan

Howard Cohan

Plaintiffs

Cass Law Group, P.C.

defendants

Arcp Rl Portfolio IV LLC

Arcp Rl Portfolio IV LLC

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA