New Suit - Discrimination

Aimbridge Hospitality, a Texas-based hotel investment and management firm, and X Fund Properties LLC were sued Friday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit, brought by the Sconzo Law Office on behalf of Howard Cohan, alleges that the defendant’s premises deny full access to individuals with certain disabilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01317, Cohan v. Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 14, 2023, 12:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Howard Cohan

Plaintiffs

Sconzo Law Office, P.A.

defendants

Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC

X Fund Properties LLC

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA