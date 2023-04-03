Who Got The Work

Janet R. Davis of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for 1515 Chicago Avenue d/b/a Hyatt House Chicago/Evanston in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Chicago Ave. premises, was filed Feb. 16 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Robert M. Kaplan PC on behalf of Howard Cohan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr., is 1:23-cv-00974, Cohan v. 1515 Chicago Avenue, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 03, 2023, 7:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Howard Cohan

Plaintiffs

Robert M. Kaplan, P.C.

defendants

1515 Chicago Avenue, LLC

1515 Chicago Avenue, LLC, dba Hyatt House Chic-Evanston

Janko Group, LLC

Janko Group, LLC, d/b/a Hyatt House Chic-Evanston

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

Burke Warren MacKay Serritella

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA