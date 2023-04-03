Janet R. Davis of Cozen O'Connor has entered an appearance for 1515 Chicago Avenue d/b/a Hyatt House Chicago/Evanston in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, which alleges physical access barriers at the defendant's Chicago Ave. premises, was filed Feb. 16 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Robert M. Kaplan PC on behalf of Howard Cohan. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr., is 1:23-cv-00974, Cohan v. 1515 Chicago Avenue, LLC et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
April 03, 2023, 7:57 AM