Matthew Borden of BraunHagey & Borden has entered an appearance for Lesserevil LLC in a consumer class action related to the company's snack products. The action, filed March 1 in California Eastern District Court by Good Gustafson Aumais LLP; Shenaq PC and Keeton Firm, alleges that Lesserevil deceptively markets its popcorn and paleo puffs products as healthier and more nutritious than the alternatives. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Ana De Alba, is 1:23-cv-00311, Cogswell v. Lesserevil LLC.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
April 15, 2023, 12:43 PM