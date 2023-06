Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the County of Butler, the City of Butler/City Police and three police officials to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 2:23-cv-01152, Cogley v. County of Butler, et al.

Government

June 22, 2023, 4:34 PM

Plaintiffs

James A. Cogley

defendants

City Of Butler/City Police

County Of Butler

Patrolman Douglas Mazzanti

R. Brown

Sgt. R. Fundark

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

Marks, O'Neill, O'Brien, Doherty & Kelly, P.C.

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation