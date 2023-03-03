Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Automation Anywhere, a California software developer focused on robotic process automation, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Gallup Auerbach on behalf of a senior sales executive who alleges that he was removed from a key account and subsequently terminated after taking medical leave. The case is 9:23-cv-80350, Cogley v. Automation Anywhere, Inc.

AI & Automation

March 03, 2023, 5:04 PM