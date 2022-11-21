Who Got The Work

Meredith F. Bergeson of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Medstar National Rehabilitation Hospital Inc. and Medstar National Rehabilitation Network Inc. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 7 in the District of Columbia District Court by Joseph, Greenwald & Laake on behalf of Mark Coghill II, who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after requesting accommodations for his medical condition. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, is 1:22-cv-03056, Coghill v. Medstar National Rehabilitation Hospital, Inc. et al.

Health Care

November 21, 2022, 7:35 AM