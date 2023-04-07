Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr and Wilson Smith Cochran Dickerson on Friday removed an insurance class action against Safeco, First National and Liberty Mutual to Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Breskin Johnson & Townsend, accuses the defendants of systemically applying 'geographic database reductions' to unlawfully reduce medical reimbursements under personal injury protection policies. The case is 2:23-cv-00544, Cogent Brain PS v. Safeco Insurance Co. of America Inc. et al.

April 07, 2023, 4:26 PM

