Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Schumann Arevalo LLP on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against O'Reilly Automotive and Great Neck Saw Manufacturers to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Coast Law Group on behalf of a plaintiff claiming injuries from a coil spring he bought for his jeep. The case is 3:23-cv-01305, Cogan v. O'Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 17, 2023, 2:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Glenn Cogan

Plaintiffs

Coast Law Group LLP

DLA Piper

defendants

O'Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC.

Does 1 through 50

Great Neck Saw Manufacturers, Inc.

defendant counsels

Schumann Arevalo LLP

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims