Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Schumann Arevalo on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against O'Reilly Automotive and Great Neck Saw Manufacturers to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by the Coast Law Group on behalf of Glenn Cogan, who was allegedly injured while using a defective MacPherson Strut Spring Compressor to change a coil spring in his Jeep Wrangler. The case is 8:23-cv-01267, Cogan v. O'Reilly Auto Enterprises LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 14, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Glenn Cogan

defendants

O'Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC

Great Neck Saw Manufacturers, Inc.

defendant counsels

Schumann Arevalo LLP

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims