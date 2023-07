Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz and Willenken LLP on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Ally Financial and other defendants to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by pro se plaintiffs. The case is 1:23-cv-01795, Cofield et al v. X Corp, as successor in interest to named Defendant Twitter, Inc. et al.

Maryland

July 05, 2023, 6:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Arviette Cofield

Dr. Keenan Cofield

Kayla Nedd

Kevin L Cofield

Laverne Thompson

Luluk Novi Fatwamati

Orian Cofield

defendants

Ally Financial, Inc.

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

Equifax

Equifax Consumer Services LLC

Equifax Inc

Equifax Information Services, LLC

Federal Trade Commission

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Inc.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc.

Internal Revenue Service

Allied World Specialty Insurance Company

Ally Financial Inc. and Ally Financial LLC

Athens Program Insurance Services

Equifax Information

Passport Motorcars, Inc.

Passport Motors Holdings, Inc.

Passport Nissan Of Marlow Heights

Social Security Administration

Texas Roadhouse Holdings LLC

Texas Roadhouse Management Corp

The Prentice Hall Corporation System, Maryland

U.S. Attorneys Office

United States Postal Service Domestic Claims

Usps

Usps - Headquarters

X Corp, as successor in interest to named Defendant Twitter, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims