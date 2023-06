New Suit - Contract

Antero Resources, a fracking company headquartered in Colorado, and other defendants were hit with a complaint to quiet title Wednesday in West Virginia Northern District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Karen A. Cofield and Michael A. Cofield. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00215, Cofield et al v. Antero Resources Corporation et al.

Energy

June 07, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Karen A. Cofield

Michael A. Cofield

defendants

Antero Resources Corporation

Christopher John Stubblefield

Craig E. Beem

David I. Beem

Diane Beem

Katelyn Beem

Mason Cole Beem

Seth David Beem

Shelly M. Stubblefield

Todd Beem

Tyrone L. Beem

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract