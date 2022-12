New Suit - Employment

UPS was hit with a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was brought by the Tobin Law Group on behalf of Emmanuel Coffy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:22-cv-02234, Coffy v. United Parcel Service Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

December 02, 2022, 3:00 PM