New Suit - Securities

Space tech company Maxar Technologies and members of its board of directors were slapped with a shareholder lawsuit Thursday in New York Southern District Court over the company's proposed acquisition by Advent International for $6.4 billion. The suit, brought by Acocelli Law on behalf of Catherine Coffman, alleges that the proxy statement filed in support of the deal contains false information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02261, Coffman v. Maxar Technologies Inc. et al.

Technology

March 17, 2023, 10:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Catherine Coffman

Plaintiffs

Acocelli Law, PLLC

defendants

Maxar Technologies Inc.

C. Robert Kehler

Daniel L. Jablonsky

Eddy Zervigon

Eric J. Zahler

Gilman Louie

Heather Wilson

Howell M. Estes, III

Joanne O. Isham

L. Roger Mason, Jr.

Nick S. Cyprus

Roxanne Decyk

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws