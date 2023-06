Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against EC OPCO Kingsport, an assisted living facility, to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney E. Patrick Hull and attorney Phillip R. Baker on behalf of a plaintiff who is alleging wrongful termination for reporting a safety violation. The case is 2:23-cv-00070, Coffey v. EC OPCO Kingsport LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

June 21, 2023, 3:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Brandy Coffey

defendants

EC OPCO Kingsport, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination