New Suit - Trademark

Holland & Hart and Smith, Gambrell & Russell filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Montana District Court on behalf of Coffee Traders. The suit, which takes aim at Ghost Town Coffee Roasters, asserts the plaintiff's 'Glacier' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00035, Coffee Traders v. Ghost Town Coffee Roasters.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 31, 2023, 8:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Coffee Traders

Plaintiffs

Holland & Hart

defendants

Ghost Town Coffee Roasters

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims