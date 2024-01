News From Law.com

Litigators in a high-profile voting rights lawsuit set the stage for a three-week bench trial before Northern District of Georgia Judge Amy Totenberg on Tuesday. The plaintiffs, a group of election security activists, argue Georgia's current election system, powered by Dominion Voting Systems touchscreen voting machines, is unconstitutional and vulnerable to cyberattacks.

January 09, 2024, 5:05 PM

