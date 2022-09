Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed a digital privacy class action against eyewear company Warby Parker to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of Warby Parker website users who accuse the company of using keystroke monitoring methods to secretly record user activity. The case is 8:22-cv-01653, Cody v. Warby Parker Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

September 07, 2022, 7:35 PM