Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hunton Andrews Kurth on Tuesday removed a consumer class action against Tiffany & Co., the luxury jewelry brand, to California Central District Court. The complaint, brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the defendant of wiretapping users' online chat conversations by secretly deploying 'keystroke monitoring' software without notice or consent in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case is 8:22-cv-01648, Cody v. Tiffany & Co.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 07, 2022, 7:23 AM