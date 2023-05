Removed To Federal Court

Sheppard Mullin removed a digital privacy class action against electronic retailer Skullcandy Inc. on Wednesday to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the defendant of covertly preserving, sharing and data-mining online chat transcripts in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case is 2:23-cv-03356, Cody v. Skullcandy, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 03, 2023, 4:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Annette Cody

defendants

Skullcandy, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation