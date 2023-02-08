New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Ring, the internet-connected doorbell and home security system owned by Amazon, was slapped with a digital privacy class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed Pacific Trial Attorneys, contends that Ring allows a third party to intercept and record the conversations of customers who used the chat feature on the defendant's website in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00562, Cody v. Ring LLC et al.

AI & Automation

February 08, 2023, 12:55 PM