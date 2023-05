Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kelley Drye & Warren on Friday removed a privacy lawsuit against P.C. Richard & Son Service Co. to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys on behalf of Annette Cody, is part of a wave of cases accusing businesses of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by collecting and storing 'chat' communications on their websites. The case is 2:23-cv-03438, Cody v. P.C. Richard & Son Service Co. Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 05, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Annette Cody

defendants

P.C. Richard & Son Service Company, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kelley Drye & Warren

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract