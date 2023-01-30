Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dentons on Monday removed a digital privacy class action against skin care company Paula's Choice LLC to California Central District Court. The suit, filed Pacific Trial Attorneys, contends Paula's Choice allows a third party to intercept and record the conversations of customers who used the chat feature on the defendant's website in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. The case is 8:23-cv-00182, Cody v. Paula's Choice, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 30, 2023, 6:10 PM