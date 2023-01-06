Removed To Federal Court

Movado Group Inc., a luxury watchmaker, on Wednesday removed a privacy class action over the company's alleged use of keystroke monitoring software to California Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Pacific Trial Attorneys, accuses the defendant of violating the California Invasion of Privacy Act by recording conversations of visitors who use the site's chatbot feature. Movado is represented by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney. The case is 3:23-cv-00015, Cody v. Movado Group, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 06, 2023, 9:40 AM