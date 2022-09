Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine on Thursday removed a lawsuit against gutter protection company Leaffilter North LLC and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by Strauss & Strauss on behalf of Anthony Cody. The case is 3:22-cv-05629, Cody v. Leaffilter North, LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 30, 2022, 5:26 AM