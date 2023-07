New Suit - Contract

Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Patrick Cody, Gary Gonzalez and other plaintiffs. The suit, pertaining to settlement agreements, targets Jeffrey Ikahn and Safeguard Metals LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-05358, Cody et al v. Safeguard Metals, LLC et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 05, 2023, 6:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Gary Gonzalez

Janet Stone

Patrick Cody

Patrick Hughes

Todd Holcomb

Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial

defendants

Jeffrey Ikahn

Safeguard Metals, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract