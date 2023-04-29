Counsel at FordHarrison on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Marriott International and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Elkin Gamboa LLP on behalf of three former employees of the West Hollywood Edition hotel. The plaintiffs, who are Black and female, allege that they were subjected to discrimination, harassment, retaliation and unlawful termination. The case is 2:23-cv-03263, Cody et al v. Edition Management, LLC et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
April 29, 2023, 4:01 PM