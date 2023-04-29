Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at FordHarrison on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Marriott International and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Elkin Gamboa LLP on behalf of three former employees of the West Hollywood Edition hotel. The plaintiffs, who are Black and female, allege that they were subjected to discrimination, harassment, retaliation and unlawful termination. The case is 2:23-cv-03263, Cody et al v. Edition Management, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 29, 2023, 4:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Bianca Cody

Iris Walker

Martel Devlin

defendants

Edition Management, LLC

Marjorie Yanzon

Marriott International, Inc., a Delaware Corporation

defendant counsels

FordHarrison

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination